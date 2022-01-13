Auto body shop employees make citizen’s arrest of man in stolen car at busy Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Employees of a Springfield body shop made a citizen’s arrest of a man they say they caught stealing a truck.

The incident happened near National and Chestnut in Springfield.

Police say the employees of Hopkins Automotive were working on a Ford Ranger in the front of their shop with the keys in it. When the owner walked inside for a second, the thief took off in it. Two employees then pursued the driver in their trucks. They caught up to him at National and Chestnut and boxed him in with their vehicles. When he jumped out, police say the two men grabbed him and waited for officers to arrive.

Police arrested the driver.

