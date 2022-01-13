Branson city leaders vote against animal ordinance; say discussions on the issues could continue

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Years of debate over a proposed animal ordinance in Branson has come to an end.

City leaders voted down the proposal six to zero on Tuesday night. Branson’s animal ordinance has been up in the air since it was initially proposed back in 2019.

Groups like Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society say they are not surprised by Tuesday’s decision.

“It has gone through such a long history of revisions and going to the meetings, then being postponed and rewritten and postponed that it was kind of not a shock that it wasn’t passed,” said Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society Director Jayme Tabuchi.

But after months of uncertainty, the group is still disappointed. The ordinance has not been updated since the 1990′s.

“Across the board, those ordinances are so old that they truly need to be revisited,” Tabuchi said. “The things in there that people seem to have the most trouble with were truly just things that were there to protect them and protect their animals.”

The proposal covered a broad range of issues from requiring dogs and cats to be licensed to limiting the number animals a person can own. Many living in the area voiced their concerns about some of these issues.

City leaders at Tuesday’s meeting ultimately decided the proposal was too broad.

”When I read through this initially, I think there’s a lot of good,” Alderman Cody Fenton said during Tuesday’s meeting. “Then there’s a lot where I kind of on personal level scratch my head. I think I’ve said that every time we’ve talked about this.”

City leaders said the discussion should still continue, but possibly by approaching issue by issue instead of one sweeping ordinance.

Tabuchi said growing problems like stray animals still need attention.

“I think across the board, the number of animals that are being dumped or let go is phenomenal,” she said. “We’ve seen such an uptake over the last year or so. It is critical that we have something to do with those animals, because right now everyone is overwhelmed. All the shelters, all the rescues, we’re all full. So having something to do with them, you know, somewhere to go with them is is helpful.”

Tabuchi said the ordinance aimed to protect animal owners, not limit their rights. She hopes the issue comes up again down the road.

City leaders also said they wanted to give people more say over some of the issues. Right now the city said there is not any further community discussion planned on the books just yet.

