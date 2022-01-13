Advertisement

Camden Co. Health Dept. closes until Jan. 19 due to staffing shortage, COVID-19 exposures

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Health Department is closed to the public for the rest of the week.

The department posted on its Facebook page that it shut down because of staffing shortages and COVID-19 exposures. Right now, the health department is expecting to keep its offices closed through Wednesday, January 19.

Additionally, the Camden County Administration Building and annex of the Camden County Courthouse will be closed through next Wednesday.

For the latest updates from the Camden County Health Department, CLICK HERE.

