Advertisement

Election judges needed before April election

Missouri counties are looking to hire people from all political parties to serve the community.
Missouri counties are looking to hire people from all political parties to serve the community.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Voters will be heading to the polls on April 6th but before any votes can be cast election judges are needed. Missouri counties are looking to hire people from all political parties to serve the community.

“Election judges are the individuals that you’re going to meet as a voter when you come in to check in a vote,” said Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller. “They’re bipartisan. Normally you can have one Republican, one Democrat, and they’re going to check to make sure that your name is there on the voter roster. And then they’re going to let you sign on the poll pad and then they’re going to take your ballot. That way we know that ballot is verified. Then they’re going to hand you the ballot so you can vote.”

To become an election judge you must

  • Declare one of the two major political parties
  • Be a registered voter
  • Attend a mandatory training class before working at the polls
  • Be able to work from 5 a.m. until after the polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Judges get paid for their services and play a vital role in the election process.

“Election judges are literally what ensures that elections are held accountable,” said Schoeller. “They’re bipartisan in nature. They’re watching the conduct of the election on behalf of the voters. As an office here, we don’t have enough people throughout the county to be able to conduct an election. We depend upon those individuals that go out on the day of the election and be there making sure not only the ballots are handed to the people but there’s no unnecessary conduct that would potentially cause people to question the outcome of that election.”

If you would like to serve as an election judge you can contact your county clerk’s office or your local party chairperson.

To apply to serve as an election judge in Greene County click HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MoDOT mowers find body in ditch near Winona, Mo.
Accumulating snow looks increasingly likely Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm for now, snow for the weekend
Bradley Southard/Webster County Sheriff's Office
CAPTURED: Webster County authorities arrest man wanted on several warrants
High-speed chase ends off I-44
Greene County prosecutor files charges against man in high-speed chase through 2 counties
Nearly 60 police chiefs back suit against Missouri gun law

Latest News

Fire generic
Two children killed in a fire in Pulaski County, Mo.
Arkansas forward Trey Wade (3) pulls up to shoot over Missouri forward Ronnie DeGray III (21)...
Razorbacks hot start dooms Mizzou; Notae scores 19
January 12 marks the 15th anniversary of the 2007 great ice storm in the Ozarks when thousands...
15th Anniversary of Ozarks great ice storm brings back memories of misery and desperation
(AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Mosley carries Missouri State over Southern Illinois