Election judges needed before April election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Voters will be heading to the polls on April 6th but before any votes can be cast election judges are needed. Missouri counties are looking to hire people from all political parties to serve the community.

“Election judges are the individuals that you’re going to meet as a voter when you come in to check in a vote,” said Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller. “They’re bipartisan. Normally you can have one Republican, one Democrat, and they’re going to check to make sure that your name is there on the voter roster. And then they’re going to let you sign on the poll pad and then they’re going to take your ballot. That way we know that ballot is verified. Then they’re going to hand you the ballot so you can vote.”

To become an election judge you must

Declare one of the two major political parties

Be a registered voter

Attend a mandatory training class before working at the polls

Be able to work from 5 a.m. until after the polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Judges get paid for their services and play a vital role in the election process.

“Election judges are literally what ensures that elections are held accountable,” said Schoeller. “They’re bipartisan in nature. They’re watching the conduct of the election on behalf of the voters. As an office here, we don’t have enough people throughout the county to be able to conduct an election. We depend upon those individuals that go out on the day of the election and be there making sure not only the ballots are handed to the people but there’s no unnecessary conduct that would potentially cause people to question the outcome of that election.”

If you would like to serve as an election judge you can contact your county clerk’s office or your local party chairperson.

To apply to serve as an election judge in Greene County click HERE.

