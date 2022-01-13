Advertisement

Fact Finders: Can you cut a neighbor’s tree?

Tree questions are one of the most common questions insurance agencies get.
By Paul Adler
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re tackling a question about trees hanging over property lines on the 15th anniversary of the ice storm. Rich wants to know, “Can you cut a neighbor’s tree if it poses a threat to your house and the tree extends onto your property?”

The Insurance Information Institute says tree questions are one of the most common questions they get.

Local Attorney Grant Rahmeyer says you can always approach your neighbor and say I’m worried about this, do you mind if I cut it down? If the answer is no, you could still do some cutting.

“We live in this imaginary box. And so our property line is not just on the ground, it goes up into space, and that’s our imaginary box. So this tree is falling (and) it is over into our imaginary box. Legally, you can cut. So, that is another option. Always, I recommend first, be neighborly. But, you can cut it, that’s up to you. But you got to stay within your property line,” explains Rahmeyer of Rah Law.

So, without your neighbor’s permission, you can’t cut the whole tree down. So, the answer is NO to the question. But, you could trim the part of the tree that hangs over your property.

Meantime, Debi Campbell with Nixon and Lindstrom Insurance explained what happens if a storm causes your neighbor’s tree to come down and damages something like your car. That’s considered an Act of God. You would file a claim with your insurance company. Your neighbor would not. “More often than not, damages would be the responsibility of the homeowner who incurred damages. This most likely would be filed as a wind claim and would be subject to their policy deductible,” Campbell said.

There’s one exception to that; if you can prove negligence. “If they can prove negligence on the part of the neighbor, then damages would be the neighbor’s responsibility,” explained Campbell. For example, “the tree showed signs that it was rotting and needed to be removed, this would show negligence on the part of the neighbor and it would be the neighbor’s responsibility to repair the damages.”

The Insurance Information Institute also provided us with a link to a number of other questions regarding trees and tree damage. You can read it here> Insurance Information Institute.

If you have something you want us to investigate, email us at factfinders@ky3.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

zoning sign
First Buc-ee’s Travel Center in Missouri to be built in Springfield
Accumulating snow looks increasingly likely Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm for now, snow for the weekend
High-speed chase ends off I-44
Greene County prosecutor files charges against man in high-speed chase through 2 counties
Man arrested after hitting utility pole leaving 1,500 without power in Springfield.
Man arrested after hitting utility pole leaving 1,500 without power in Springfield
MoDOT mowers find body in ditch near Winona, Mo.

Latest News

Arkansas forward Trey Wade (3) pulls up to shoot over Missouri forward Ronnie DeGray III (21)...
Razorbacks hot start dooms Mizzou; Notae scores 19
January 12 marks the 15th anniversary of the 2007 great ice storm in the Ozarks when thousands...
15th Anniversary of Ozarks great ice storm brings back memories of misery and desperation
(AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Mosley carries Missouri State over Southern Illinois
Fact Finders: Legal questions about trees and property lines