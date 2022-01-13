First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch issued for northern Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Be prepared for another round of winter weather in the Ozarks.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for several northern Arkansas counties. The watch lasts from Saturday morning to Saturday evening. It includes these counties:

Winter Storm Watch

Baxter, Ark.

Boone, Ark.

Carroll, Ark.

Fulton, Ark.

Izard, Ark.

Madison, Ark.

Marion, Ark.

Newton, Ark.

Searcy, Ark.

Sharp, Ark.

Stone, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for heavy snow around the Ozarks. Up to six inches of snow could fall don’t the area. Expect higher totals in the higher elevations of the Ozarks Mountains.

