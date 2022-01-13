Advertisement

Head-to-head traffic starting Thursday near Glenstone Avenue and James River Freeway

The Missouri Department of Transportation has started the next phase of the James River Freeway...
The Missouri Department of Transportation has started the next phase of the James River Freeway and Glenstone Avenue Interchange Project.(MoDOT)
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation has started the next phase of the James River Freeway and Glenstone Avenue Interchange Project. Starting Thursday, traffic on Glenstone Avenue will be head-to-head in the southbound lanes between U.S. Route 60 and the Republic Road/Harvard Avenue intersection.

This is the next phase for the James River Freeway and Glenstone Avenue Interchange project and will take two months to complete, weather permitting. MoDOT engineer Brad Gripka said crews will be building the east side of the Glenstone roundabout and the Glenstone ramp to U.S. Route 60 will be open during this phase.

He said to be cautious when passing by crews working.

“Have some patience,” said Gripka. “Will see some more congestion there on the north side and then south down. We’ll probably see more backups.”

Gripka says message boards located near the construction site will alert drivers if there’s any changes.

The $22 million dollar project is set to be complete this Spring.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain will quickly change to snow Saturday morning and may be heavy at times.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow still on track for Saturday
MoDOT mowers find body in ditch near Winona, Mo.
Bradley Southard/Webster County Sheriff's Office
CAPTURED: Webster County authorities arrest man wanted on several warrants
High-speed chase ends off I-44
Greene County prosecutor files charges against man in high-speed chase through 2 counties
Nearly 60 police chiefs back suit against Missouri gun law

Latest News

Watch: CoxHealth Pediatric Hospitalis joins Ozarks Today to discuss rising Covid-19 cases.
Watch: CoxHealth Pediatric Hospitalis joins Ozarks Today to discuss rising Covid-19 cases.
Branson animal ordinance does not pass
Branson city leaders vote against animal ordinance; say discussions on the issues could continue
Election judges needed before April electiono
Rain will quickly change to snow Saturday morning and may be heavy at times.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow still on track for Saturday