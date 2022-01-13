Head-to-head traffic starting Thursday near Glenstone Avenue and James River Freeway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation has started the next phase of the James River Freeway and Glenstone Avenue Interchange Project. Starting Thursday, traffic on Glenstone Avenue will be head-to-head in the southbound lanes between U.S. Route 60 and the Republic Road/Harvard Avenue intersection.

This is the next phase for the James River Freeway and Glenstone Avenue Interchange project and will take two months to complete, weather permitting. MoDOT engineer Brad Gripka said crews will be building the east side of the Glenstone roundabout and the Glenstone ramp to U.S. Route 60 will be open during this phase.

He said to be cautious when passing by crews working.

“Have some patience,” said Gripka. “Will see some more congestion there on the north side and then south down. We’ll probably see more backups.”

Gripka says message boards located near the construction site will alert drivers if there’s any changes.

The $22 million dollar project is set to be complete this Spring.

