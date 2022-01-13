Leigh’s Lost and Found: How a missing dog from Camdenton, Mo was tracked down in Utah

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a happy reunion story that took a cross country trip to make happen.

Axl the mini Australian Shepherd went missing from Camdenton, Missouri, so his family was floored when he eventually turned up in Utah.

Aussies are known for their energy and love of roaming but all the way to Utah?

Axl’s owner Justin Jenkins tells us, “she just said hi, I have your dog Axl. I was taken aback but was like, great, where are you? I’ll come get him. And she said Brigham city.”

The saga started in late October when Axl disappeared from Stephanie and Justin Jenkins three acre property. Her post on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page prompted a quick response.

Stephanie says, “we got a call from a groomer in Lebanon and they said a young couple had come by the day before and said we just picked this dog up on the side of the road and we’re just looking to get him groomed. No one picks up a dog and takes it to get groomed, they take it to get scanned for a microchip.”

Now aware that Axl had been stolen, the Jenkins redoubled their social media and flier efforts, thinking someone in Camdenton or nearby had him.

A week later, they got the call from Utah, where the couple who took her, live.

“Apparently, they had a male dog that was also intact so they did not get along. They got into a fight so they posted him on their local facebook group to give him away.”

It was the woman who responded to that offer who called the Jenkins.

Stephanie says, “they gave her this bag and inside was his collar with his name and our phone number on it. She said, I though it was very strange, so I knew I needed to call and find out what this is all about.”

After a 20 hour drive out west, Justin finally got Axl back.

The Jenkins say this reunion would have never happened without so many people sharing their story and trying to help.

“It was so kind and I was like aw, we live in such a great community.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.