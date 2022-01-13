Advertisement

Mosley carries Missouri State over Southern Illinois

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley had 33 points as Missouri State narrowly beat Southern Illinois 81-76 on Wednesday night.

Donovan Clay had 13 points for Missouri State (12-6, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Gaige Prim added 12 points. Mosley hit 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

Marcus Domask had 20 points for the Salukis (9-6, 2-1). Ben Coupet Jr. and Steven Verplancken Jr. each had 16 points.

