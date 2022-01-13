Advertisement

New species of rain frog discovered in Panama named after Greta Thunberg

A new species of rain frog discovered in Panama was named after Greta Thunberg
A new species of rain frog discovered in Panama was named after Greta Thunberg(CNN, Zookeys)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A new species of rain frog discovered by scientists in Panama was named after Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

According to a study published in the scientific journal Zookeys, the pristimantis gretathunbergae has distinctive black eyes unique to Central American rain frogs.

Scientists say the habitat of the new frog, Greta Thunberg, is threatened due to climate change and deforestation for plantations and cattle pastures.

The scientists say that there are at least 13 pristimantis frogs known to occur in Panama.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain will quickly change to snow Saturday morning and may be heavy at times.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow still on track for Saturday
Shannon County, Mo. sheriff reveals new information about a body found in a ditch
Bradley Southard/Webster County Sheriff's Office
CAPTURED: Webster County authorities arrest man wanted on several warrants
High-speed chase ends off I-44
Greene County prosecutor files charges against man in high-speed chase through 2 counties
The incident happened near National and Chestnut in Springfield. (Courtesy Ozarks Traffic)
Auto body shop employees make citizen’s arrest of man in stolen car at busy Springfield intersection

Latest News

President Joe Biden is set to meet privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit...
Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills
FILE - In this image provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation,...
California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole
FILE - The settlement includes $1.7 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million in...
Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B
Tim Gionet was convicted of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing in the 2020...
Far-right’s ‘Baked Alaska’ gets 30 days in jail over assault
Police are seen outside the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford, Connecticut, after...
3 seventh grade students hospitalized in Connecticut after being exposed to fentanyl at school