Advertisement

The Place: Be Prepared on the Roads this Winter

By Alyssa Kelly
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As winter settles in here in the Ozarks, it’s important you’re prepared for the cold weather that comes with it, especially if you’re traveling and have unexpected car trouble. The Greene County emergency team shows us some items you should have in your winter survival kit.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain will quickly change to snow Saturday morning and may be heavy at times.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow still on track for Saturday
Shannon County, Mo. sheriff reveals new information about a body found in a ditch
Bradley Southard/Webster County Sheriff's Office
CAPTURED: Webster County authorities arrest man wanted on several warrants
High-speed chase ends off I-44
Greene County prosecutor files charges against man in high-speed chase through 2 counties
The incident happened near National and Chestnut in Springfield. (Courtesy Ozarks Traffic)
Auto body shop employees make citizen’s arrest of man in stolen car at busy Springfield intersection

Latest News

KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Be Part of the Team at Paul Mueller Company
KY3
The Place: Winter Birdwatching in the Ozarks
KY3
The Place: Haunted History - The Uninvited Guest at Firehouse No. 2
KY3
The Place: Talking Dirt with David L. Harrison