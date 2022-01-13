Advertisement

Police say nobody hurt in school bus crash Thursday in Springfield

Officers responded to the crash at Glenstone & Independence around 8 a.m.
Officers responded to the crash at Glenstone & Independence around 8 a.m.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say nobody suffered any injuries in a Thursday morning crash involving a school bus in Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash at Glenstone & Independence around 8 a.m.

Investigators say a Springfield Public Schools bus hit the back of a pickup truck. They say there were two students on the bus at the time of the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain will quickly change to snow Saturday morning and may be heavy at times.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow still on track for Saturday
MoDOT mowers find body in ditch near Winona, Mo.
Bradley Southard/Webster County Sheriff's Office
CAPTURED: Webster County authorities arrest man wanted on several warrants
High-speed chase ends off I-44
Greene County prosecutor files charges against man in high-speed chase through 2 counties
Nearly 60 police chiefs back suit against Missouri gun law

Latest News

Axl was stolen and taken to Utah
Leigh’s Lost and Found: How a missing dog from Camdenton, Mo was tracked down in Utah
From left, Isaac Hanson, Taylor Hanson, and Zac Hanson arrive at the LA Premiere of "The...
Remember ‘MmmBop?’ Hanson announces concert date in Springfield
The Missouri Department of Transportation has started the next phase of the James River Freeway...
Head-to-head traffic starting Thursday near Glenstone Avenue and James River Freeway
Watch: CoxHealth Pediatric Hospitalis joins Ozarks Today to discuss rising Covid-19 cases.
Watch: CoxHealth Pediatric Hospitalis joins Ozarks Today to discuss rising Covid-19 cases.