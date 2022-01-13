Police say nobody hurt in school bus crash Thursday in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say nobody suffered any injuries in a Thursday morning crash involving a school bus in Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash at Glenstone & Independence around 8 a.m.

Investigators say a Springfield Public Schools bus hit the back of a pickup truck. They say there were two students on the bus at the time of the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.