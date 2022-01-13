Remember ‘MmmBop?’ Hanson announces concert date in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Hanson brothers announced they will perform in Springfield in the summer of 2022.

The tour is in connection with the release of a new album in May titled ‘Red Green Blue.’ The pop band’s Red Green Blue tour will come to the Gillioz on August 16. Tickets go on sale on January 20.

Isaac, Taylor, and Zac Hanson emerged on the world stage in 1997 with the smash single “MmmBop.” The brothers have toured ever since.

“Going into our 30th year as a band we felt like it was imperative we continue to tell our story like only we can, and telling stories in ways that will continue to challenge us to grow and give people new reasons to listen,” said Isaac Hanson. “Red Green Blue is about sharing what has made us a band that has been able to weather so many storms.”

The new album project also brings together a team of collaborators, with the album co-produced by Grammy award-winning Producer, Engineer, and Mixer Jim Scott (Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wilco), and Grammy Award-winning Artist and Producer David Garza (Fiona Apple, Midland, Sharon Van Etten).

“Our love and respect for Jim Scott have only grown since we first met 20 years ago,” said Taylor Hanson. “He has been behind some of our favorite albums, so it was an absolute joy to have finally made a project together.”

For more information on tickets, go online at gillioz.org or call (417) 863-9491.

