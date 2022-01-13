Taste of the Ozarks: Healthy Lasagna Rolls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Yes, lasagna can be healthy while tasting good.

Healthy Lasagna Rolls

Ingredients:

2 large zucchini

2 cups ricotta cheese

1.5 cups marinara

1 cup shredded mozzarella

2 fresh basil leaves

Cut the zucchini into long thin strips. Boil strips for nearly two minutes or until tender and flexible. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In an oven-safe dish put down half of the marinara sauce. Put two tablespoons of ricotta in the center of one strip of zucchini, roll zucchini keeping ricotta in the center. Repeat with other zucchini strips, top rolled zucchini with remaining marinara. Top with shredded cheese and bake until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Top with chopped basil leave.

The recipe serves four.

