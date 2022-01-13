Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Healthy Lasagna Rolls

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Yes, lasagna can be healthy while tasting good.

Healthy Lasagna Rolls

Ingredients:

2 large zucchini

2 cups ricotta cheese

1.5 cups marinara

1 cup shredded mozzarella

2 fresh basil leaves

Cut the zucchini into long thin strips. Boil strips for nearly two minutes or until tender and flexible. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In an oven-safe dish put down half of the marinara sauce. Put two tablespoons of ricotta in the center of one strip of zucchini, roll zucchini keeping ricotta in the center. Repeat with other zucchini strips, top rolled zucchini with remaining marinara. Top with shredded cheese and bake until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Top with chopped basil leave.

The recipe serves four.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain will quickly change to snow Saturday morning and may be heavy at times.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow still on track for Saturday
MoDOT mowers find body in ditch near Winona, Mo.
Bradley Southard/Webster County Sheriff's Office
CAPTURED: Webster County authorities arrest man wanted on several warrants
High-speed chase ends off I-44
Greene County prosecutor files charges against man in high-speed chase through 2 counties
Nearly 60 police chiefs back suit against Missouri gun law

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Healthy Lasagna Rolls - clipped version
Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Taco Spaghetti Squash
Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Taco Spaghetti Squash
Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Taco Spaghetti Squash
Taste of the Ozarks: Onion Jam Tarts
Taste of the Ozarks: Onion Jam Tarts