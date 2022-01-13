Three wanted in theft investigation at Nixa hotel

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a theft investigation from last month.

Three people are accused of stealing an undisclosed amount of cash from the Super 8 hotel in the 400 block of North Massey Blvd. Police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 16, 2021.

Police shared several photos from surveillance video. The photos show the first two suspects asking the hotel clerk to see a room, then later walking down a hallway. While the hotel employee took the first two suspects to see a room, a third suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

Investigators say the suspects left the scene in a silver hatchback car with unknown license plates.

If you recognize any of the three suspects or have any information regarding the investigation, contact the Nixa Police Department at 417-582-1030.

