Three wanted in theft investigation at Nixa hotel
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a theft investigation from last month.
Three people are accused of stealing an undisclosed amount of cash from the Super 8 hotel in the 400 block of North Massey Blvd. Police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 16, 2021.
Police shared several photos from surveillance video. The photos show the first two suspects asking the hotel clerk to see a room, then later walking down a hallway. While the hotel employee took the first two suspects to see a room, a third suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.
Investigators say the suspects left the scene in a silver hatchback car with unknown license plates.
If you recognize any of the three suspects or have any information regarding the investigation, contact the Nixa Police Department at 417-582-1030.
