Three wanted in theft investigation at Nixa hotel

Nixa police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a theft investigation at a Super 8 hotel from last month.(Nixa Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a theft investigation from last month.

Three people are accused of stealing an undisclosed amount of cash from the Super 8 hotel in the 400 block of North Massey Blvd. Police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 16, 2021.

Police shared several photos from surveillance video. The photos show the first two suspects asking the hotel clerk to see a room, then later walking down a hallway. While the hotel employee took the first two suspects to see a room, a third suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

Investigators say the suspects left the scene in a silver hatchback car with unknown license plates.

Investigators say the suspects left the scene in a silver hatchback car with unknown license plates.(Nixa Police Department)

If you recognize any of the three suspects or have any information regarding the investigation, contact the Nixa Police Department at 417-582-1030.

