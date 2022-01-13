Two children killed in a fire in Pulaski County, Mo.

Near St. Robert, Mo. (KY3) -The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of fire in a mobile home that killed two children and sent another child and a man to the hospital.

The fire started just after 6:00 Wednesday night. The Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District was called to the mobile home on Host Drive which is northeast of St. Robert.

Two of the victims were trapped inside the mobile home when the first units arrived on the scene. One child was flown to a Springfield hospital, the man was taken to a hospital in Rolla.

It took firefighters about one hour to put out the fire.

St. Robert Fire, Fort Leonard Wood Fire, and The Dixon Rural Fire Protection District also responded to the fire along with ambulances from Pulaski County and Dixon.

The Pulaski County Coroner’s Office is conducting a death investigation.

