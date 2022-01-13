Advertisement

On Your Side: Homeowner beware for a postcard about your mortgage

This is not from your bank(OYS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a heads up if you get this postcard in the mail about your mortgage. It reads ‘immediate response needed’.

This one says it’s a notice from Century Bank of the Ozarks. On Your Side has seen different versions throughout the years. It will say your bank’s name. Take note, that’s not a 417 phone number. This is a solicitation, likely for a home lender, warranty, or insurance. Bank workers say toss it.

“It says Century Bank of the Ozarks, but it is not from us. Yet it has customer info on it. It has their address. The number that’s on there is fraudulent. If you call that number, you will not reach Century Bank of the Ozarks,” said Kerrie Zubrod with Century Bank.

If you have any questions, call your lender, not the number on the postcard.

Remember, property records are public information. That’s how these ads arrive in your mailbox.

