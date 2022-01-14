CATCH-A-CROOK: Road rage case ends in gunfire in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Video from the Casey's General Store on North Kansas Expressway & I-44 December 26, 2021 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County deputies are investigating a case of road rage that ended in gunfire the day after Christmas. The victim had stopped for gas at the Casey’s General Store on North Kansas Expressway and I-44 in Springfield.

December 26, 2021 Deputies say this couple is involved in a road rage shooting off Highway 160 in Greene County. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The victim became frustrated that the suspect wasn’t pumping gas, but was blocking the pump. The victim then confronted the man and they got into an argument. Deputy Paige Rippee says that’s when the suspect showed the victim a black handgun. Witnesses heard the men shouting. Rippee says both vehicles left the gas station at about the same time.

Investigators say the gunman's vehicle is a white or silver SUV with out of state plates (possibly New York). (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say the shooting happened off of Highway 160 and Farm Road 123 near James River North Church in Greene County. The victim told deputies the suspect had been following him and pulled into the left turn lane, as if to turn west on Farm Road 123. The victim noticed the suspect had stopped and didn’t want to be followed home, so he pulled onto the shoulder. That’s when the suspect made a U-turn on Highway 160 to go southbound. As the suspect drove by the victim’s truck, he pointed a handgun out the window and fired 5 shots. None of them hit the victim, but the bullets did cause an estimated $4,700 in damage to the truck, including a flat tire.

Greene County investigators say the man fired 5 shots at the victim's vehicle off Highway 160 near Farm Road 123 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect is described as a heavy-set man with a receding hairline. He also wears glasses. The woman with him had long dark hair and a nose piercing.

The victim described the suspect’s vehicle as a white or silver SUV with possible New York license plates. If you have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

