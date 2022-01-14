Advertisement

Court rejects appeal filed by Missouri treasurer over proposed constitutional amendment

Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A state appeals court has rejected an appeal filed by Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick over the wording of a proposed constitutional amendment.

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District on Thursday sided with Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft in a dispute over a proposed amendment to change how the treasurer’s office invests taxpayer dollars.

Fitzpatrick has accused Ashcroft of writing a misleading description of the proposed change, which could prompt people to vote against if it is on the ballot this year. The appeals court said the wording is not likely to confuse voters.

Fitzpatrick said he is considering whether to appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court.

