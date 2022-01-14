COVID-19 hits Missouri nursing homes again; staff hard hit

ST. LOUIS (AP) — COVID-19 infections are rising again in Missouri nursing homes as the highly contagious omicron variant surges.

New data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows cases among nursing home staff ballooned to 1,261, up from a peak of 981 last fall. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 895 cases among residents still remain below the peak.

And while many nursing homes residents are vaccinated — 87%, in Missouri — just two-thirds of the nursing home staff are immunized, lower than any state in the nation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.