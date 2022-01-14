Donations to The Salvation Army exceed match from Bass Pro Shops

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Salvation Army outdid its goal of $20,000 in donations at its three red kettles set up at Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World in Springfield.

People dropped in $24,656.67 from Dec. 20-24.

Bass Pro Shops said it would match up to $20,000. But when donations exceeded the goal, Bass Pro agreed to match the entire amount of $24,656.67.

“Bass Pro Shops exemplifies the community spirit of the Ozarks, and we greatly appreciate their generosity in increasing the match to meet the ever-increasing needs of the people we serve,” Major Jon Augenstein of the Springfield, Missouri Corps said. “Without partners and friends like these we would not be able move forward in providing for others, thank you for your ongoing support and for blessing us again this year.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.