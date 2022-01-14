Advertisement

Judge to decide if Wisconsin parade suspect will stand trial

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide whether a Milwaukee man accused of plowing his SUV through a suburban Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more, will stand trial.

Darrell Brooks Jr. is scheduled to appear in Waukesha County court for a preliminary hearing Friday.

Such hearings to decide if the defendant can be held for trial are essentially a formality. Prosecutors allege Brooks drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha on Nov. 21.

He faces scores of charges, including six homicide counts. Brooks would face mandatory life in prison if he’s convicted on one of the homicide counts.

