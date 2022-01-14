Advertisement

MoDOT urges caution ahead of Saturday’s snowfall

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Accumulating snow is forecast for much of Missouri Friday evening beginning in the northwestern part of the state and moving southeast overnight continuing through Saturday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation urges people to avoid travel if possible. If you must travel Friday night or Saturday, use extra caution, anticipate slower travel times and consult the Traveler Information Map for road conditions.

“The forecast is calling for a wet, heavy snow accumulating on roads throughout the day Saturday,” said Natalie Roark, MoDOT state maintenance director. “The heavier the snow, the more difficult it is to clear. Motorists should be prepared for delays or--if possible--should stay off the roads during periods of heavy snowfall to give our crews a chance to work.”

All available crews will be out across the state working 12-hour shifts, but staffing is short across the state due to turnover and sickness.

“It may take crews longer to return roads to a mostly clear status after the storm ends Saturday,” Roark said.

Should you be involved in a minor crash or slide off the road, remain in your vehicle with the seat belt buckled. Equip your vehicle with a winter weather emergency kit before you travel in winter weather. Include any necessary medications, a phone charger, a blanket, bottled water, nonperishable foods, and a flashlight. For more items to include in a winter weather emergency kit, visit modot.org/winter.

Check current Missouri road conditions on the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android phones. You can also find road conditions and warnings by following MoDOT on Facebook and Twitter or by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

