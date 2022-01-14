New COVID-19 testing site announced in Springfield at parking lot near Hammons Field

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has announced a new COVID-19 testing site in Springfield amid rising demand for tests.

Missouri DHSS will offer COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays at parking lot near Hammons Field, the home ballpark of the Springfield Cardinals.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 18, state health leaders will set up a free testing site at the parking lot just south of Hammonds Field between East Trafficway Street and East St. Louis Street. If you’re seeking a COVID-19 test, the site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.

COVID-19 testing was previously held on Tuesdays at a parking lot at the corner of West College Street and Grant Avenue in Springfield near Mothers Brewing Company. You may recall long lines and traffic impacts there earlier this week.

Missouri DHSS says the clinics previously held there will move to the parking lot near Hammons Field. However, the testing site is not affiliated with Hammons Field or the Springfield Cardinals.

For a full list of COVID-19 testing sites offered by the state, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.