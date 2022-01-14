Advertisement

New COVID-19 testing site announced in Springfield at parking lot near Hammons Field

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has announced a new COVID-19 testing site in Springfield amid rising demand for tests.

Missouri DHSS will offer COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays at parking lot near Hammons Field, the home ballpark of the Springfield Cardinals.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 18, state health leaders will set up a free testing site at the parking lot just south of Hammonds Field between East Trafficway Street and East St. Louis Street. If you’re seeking a COVID-19 test, the site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.

COVID-19 testing was previously held on Tuesdays at a parking lot at the corner of West College Street and Grant Avenue in Springfield near Mothers Brewing Company. You may recall long lines and traffic impacts there earlier this week.

Missouri DHSS says the clinics previously held there will move to the parking lot near Hammons Field. However, the testing site is not affiliated with Hammons Field or the Springfield Cardinals.

For a full list of COVID-19 testing sites offered by the state, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter weather advisory is in effect for our Missouri counties, and a winter storm watch for...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain late tonight, snow Saturday
The incident happened near National and Chestnut in Springfield. (Courtesy Ozarks Traffic)
Auto body shop employees make citizen’s arrest of man in stolen car at busy Springfield intersection
Winter Weather/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch & Winter Weather Advisory issued for nearly all of the Ozarks
This undated photo provided by Tulsa County Sheriff's Office shows Linda Been. State and...
29 charged in 6-state shoplifting ring that hit pharmacies in Missouri, Arkansas
Shannon County, Mo. sheriff reveals new information about a body found in a ditch

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 7,550 cases; Arkansas adds 10,400+ cases
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire celebrates after scoring during the first...
Chiefs missing Edwards-Helaire for game vs Steelers
Multi-year renovations beginning
Major renovation underway at Bennett Springs fish hatchery
Nixa city leaders are sending a friendly reminder on what not to flush after one unflushable...
‘Please think before you flush’: Nixa sends reminder after city’s sewer system clogged