‘Please think before you flush’: Nixa sends reminder after city’s sewer system clogged

Nixa city leaders are sending a friendly reminder on what not to flush after one unflushable waste recently clogged the city’s sewer system.(City of Nixa/Facebook)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa city leaders are sending a friendly reminder on what not to flush after one unflushable waste recently clogged the city’s sewer system.

The city did not specify when exactly this happen, but crews pulled a “clump of unflushables” from one of the city’s sewer lift stations.

“Fixing these problems is labor intensive and expensive for the city, as well as unsafe for the crews working. Please think before you flush,” said the City of Nixa in a Facebook post Thursday.

City crews want to remind its residents that you should never flush rags, T-shirts or even “flushable wipes” down the toilet. They say toilet paper is designed to dissolve in water, but many other paper products are not.

If you do flush those items, it can cause a backup in the sewer system and filthy sewer water can even come back into your home.

