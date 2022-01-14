Preliminary hearing set for Stockton, Mo. doctor charged in sex crimes case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge has scheduled a preliminary hearing for David Smock, a doctor charged for sex crimes in Greene and Cedar counties.

Judge Ronald Carrier, during a motion hearing Thursday, set Smock’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3. at 2 p.m.

Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County, Ark. Jail on Dec. 27 after he had been on the run from law enforcement for several days.

Smock faces charges of second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age, and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age in Greene County. He faces eight charges filed by a special prosecutor, including one count of sexual misconduct, five counts of statutory sodomy, one count of child molestation, and a count of child enticement dating back to the summer of 2018.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office released this statement in December regarding the eight charges filed against Smock.

“Protecting the citizens of our state, especially our children, is of paramount importance to me as Missouri’s Attorney General,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “The details of the alleged crimes, in this case, are shocking and horrific, and I look forward to working with the Special Prosecutor for Cedar County to obtain justice in this case.”

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office provided advice for victims and parents.

“Tell a trusted adult who can then help take that report to someone else whether that be a school counselor or someone of that nature that’s trusted so they can go and get help with the children’s division,” said Patterson. “Often these situations occur with someone known to the family and it’s really important for parents to have an open relationship with their kids.”

