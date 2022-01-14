Two arrested in Douglas County manhunt, one connected with armed robbery in Wright County

DENLOW, Mo. (KY3) - A manhunt Friday leads to two arrests in Douglas County, including the arrest of one man wanted for armed robbery in Wright County nearly two weeks ago.

Authorities arrested Hartville residents Clarence Moore Jr, 31, and Angelina Moore, age 31, in the manhunt.

The search for Clarence began after the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received anonymous tip Thursday that he was hiding in the unincorporated community of Denlow. He was wanted by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an armed robbery investigation from Dec. 31, 2021 in Hartville, Missouri.

On Friday, a multi-jurisdiction task force responded to an area in Eastern Douglas County. Authorities spotted Clarence and a foot chase followed.

Later on, a Douglas County deputy deployed a drone to track down Clarence through the thermal imaging. He was taken into custody without incident. Authorities arrested Angelina Moore at the same time, and she was placed on a 24-hour hold. Authorities say she assisted Clarence in evading capture.

Clarence Moore Jr. and Angelina Moore were sent to the Douglas County Jail. Formal charges are pending in the manhunt.

Law Enforcement from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Ozark County Sheriff’s Office, Ava Police Department and COMET Drug Task Force assisted with the manhunt Friday. No injuries have been reported.

