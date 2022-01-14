Advertisement

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield in Republic could be nominated for National Register of Historic Places

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation will consider nominations Friday for the National Register of Historic Places.

Multiple sites, including Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield, will be considered for nominations during a virtual meeting set for 10 a.m. Friday.

A previous nomination in 1976 recognized the site’s significance for the Civil War Battle of Wilson’s Creek in 1861. According to the paperwork, the updated nomination would include more structures, recognize the significance of the Fayetteville Wire Road and include land added to the park in 2004.

The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation is a group of historians, architects, archaeologists and citizens with an interest in historic preservation. The council meets periodically to review Missouri property nominations to the National Register, the nation’s honor roll of historic properties.

Sites nominated ahead of Friday’s meeting include:

  • Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield (Christian and Greene counties)
  • Miller, Frank Green Berry Road Historic District (Cole County)
  • Bank of Avilla (Jasper County)
  • Shamrock Court (Crawford County)
  • St. Francis Xavier Parish Church & Rectory (Jackson County)

For more information on the nominations, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain will quickly change to snow Saturday morning and may be heavy at times.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow still on track for Saturday
Shannon County, Mo. sheriff reveals new information about a body found in a ditch
Bradley Southard/Webster County Sheriff's Office
CAPTURED: Webster County authorities arrest man wanted on several warrants
The incident happened near National and Chestnut in Springfield. (Courtesy Ozarks Traffic)
Auto body shop employees make citizen’s arrest of man in stolen car at busy Springfield intersection
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds record 12,500+ cases; Arkansas adds record of nearly 13,000 cases

Latest News

Bass Pro match brings total to nearly $50,000
Donations to The Salvation Army exceed match from Bass Pro Shops
Dr. David Smock/Harrison, Ark. Police Dept.
Preliminary hearing set for Stockton, Mo. doctor charged in sex crimes case
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, they were notified on January 12 to a...
Conservation agents investigating after bag of dead ducks found in Fremont, Mo.
Camden County health dept., gvt. offices closed until Jan. 19 amid staffing shortages, COVID-19 exposures