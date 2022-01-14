Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield in Republic could be nominated for National Register of Historic Places

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation will consider nominations Friday for the National Register of Historic Places.

Multiple sites, including Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield, will be considered for nominations during a virtual meeting set for 10 a.m. Friday.

A previous nomination in 1976 recognized the site’s significance for the Civil War Battle of Wilson’s Creek in 1861. According to the paperwork, the updated nomination would include more structures, recognize the significance of the Fayetteville Wire Road and include land added to the park in 2004.

The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation is a group of historians, architects, archaeologists and citizens with an interest in historic preservation. The council meets periodically to review Missouri property nominations to the National Register, the nation’s honor roll of historic properties.

Sites nominated ahead of Friday’s meeting include:

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield (Christian and Greene counties)

Miller, Frank Green Berry Road Historic District (Cole County)

Bank of Avilla (Jasper County)

Shamrock Court (Crawford County)

St. Francis Xavier Parish Church & Rectory (Jackson County)

