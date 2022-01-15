Advertisement

FedEx asks FAA permission to add anti-missile system to cargo planes

FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.
FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.(Source: FedEx via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – FedEx wants to arm some of its cargo planes with lasers designed to defeat heat-seeking missiles.

The company is asking permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to modify some of its planes with the lasers designed to misdirect missiles, according to FAA documents.

The FAA must consider whether the lasers would present danger to ground crews in terms of accidental eye and skin damage.

In 2003, competitor DHL had an aircraft targeted with a surface-to-air missile just after takeoff from Baghdad.

So far, FedEx has not responded to a request for comment about the proposed onboard missile defense system.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter weather advisory is in effect for our Missouri counties, and a winter storm watch for...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain will change to snow Saturday
The incident happened near National and Chestnut in Springfield. (Courtesy Ozarks Traffic)
Auto body shop employees make citizen’s arrest of man in stolen car at busy Springfield intersection
Winter Weather/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch & Winter Weather Advisory issued for nearly all of the Ozarks
This undated photo provided by Tulsa County Sheriff's Office shows Linda Been. State and...
29 charged in 6-state shoplifting ring that hit pharmacies in Missouri, Arkansas
Shannon County, Mo. sheriff reveals new information about a body found in a ditch

Latest News

Springfield police are investigating a crash Friday evening near the Campbell Avenue and Sunset...
Police investigate motorcycle crash in Springfield near Campbell and Sunset intersection
Masking requirement returns next week for SPS staff and visitors, but not students
Worsening conditions at the old federal building in downtown Harrison has the county looking to...
Old Federal Building in Harrison, Ark. closed due to possible gas leak; two employees hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning
Old Federal Building in Harrison, Ark. closed due to possible gas leak