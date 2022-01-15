Advertisement

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle found dead in a Kansas federal prison

A former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle has been found dead in a Kansas federal prison.
A former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle has been found dead in a Kansas federal prison.(AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 3:52 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle was found dead in a Kansas federal prison where he was being held on charges of illegal firearms possession, a prison official said.

Saousoalii Siavii Jr., 43, was found unresponsive at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth on Thursday afternoon, U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman Anna Armijo said in a statement, The Kansas City Star reported. Siavii was treated by prison staff and taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The prison did not release additional details about Siavii’s death. An email sent to a BOP spokesperson from The Associated Press was not immediately returned Friday.

An email seeking comment from Siavii’s attorney was not immediately returned Friday.

From American Samoa, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound former Oregon lineman was drafted by Kansas City in the second round in 2004 and spent two seasons with the Chiefs. He played for Dallas in 2009 and Seattle in 2010.

In August 2019, Siavii was arrested and later charged with being an unlawful drug user in possession of firearms after suburban Kansas City police say he was spotted exiting a vehicle reported stolen and fighting with officers, who used a stun gun on him twice during the arrest. Prosecutors alleged Siavii possessed a gun, ammunition, methamphetamine and marijuana.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter weather advisory is in effect for our Missouri counties, and a winter storm watch for...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain will change to snow Saturday
Winter Weather/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch & Winter Weather Advisory issued for nearly all of the Ozarks
Gerald Keith Hoffman/Sheila Phillips: Stone County Sheriff's Office
Stone County, Mo. authorities arrest 2 in connection to a body found in Dade County
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. A lawsuit...
Woman sues Walmart over the pants delivery drivers must wear
Monett High School.
Monett School District addresses controversy after book pulled from high school curriculum

Latest News

SLIDESHOW: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snow for Saturday
SLIDESHOW: KY3's Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snow for Saturday
Gerald Keith Hoffman/Sheila Phillips: Stone County Sheriff's Office
Stone County, Mo. authorities arrest 2 in connection to a body found in Dade County
Stone County, Mo. authorities arrest 2 in connection to a body found in Dade County