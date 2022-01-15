Advertisement

INSIDE LOOK: Springfield snowplow driver explains his passion, shows us what it’s like on the job

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Driving conditions are rougher than usual with the snow on the ground, but Springfield’s snowplow drivers are the ones working around the clock to get the roads back into shape.

KY3 spent the morning with a snowplow driver, who showed us around Springfield’s streets and told us about the day-to-day workload to keep the roads safe.

Mark Lawrence, a snowplow driver for Springfield Public Works said he acquired a passion for snowplowing when he was young.

“I always had a passion for running heavy equipment,” said Lawrence. “That kind of brought me into the city and led me to start snowplowing.”

Mark Lawrence has been plowing the Springfield streets for 15 years, but he said he comes from a very different climate.

“In Arizona, where I was at, it was desert. We didn’t have snow very, very seldom,” said Lawrence. “So I came here and got introduced to the snowplow, and I just fell in love with it.”

Lawrence said he started using heavy equipment when he was 16, and he has loved it ever since then. He says it’s important to monitor the streets and prepare for every shift.

“So it’s kind of a versatile position,” said Lawrence.

Then, Lawrence had directions to drop the salt to make the roads safer for drivers. He had a message for drivers as well while salting the roads.

“Stay back 100 feet and let us work,” said Lawrence. “Don’t try to pass the truck. Give us room.”

But even with minor traffic issues, Lawrence said it never gets old.

“That’s the fun of it,” said Lawrence. “You never know what to expect, and it’s going to be different every time you go out.”

Lawrence said he is usually the first one out in a snowstorm, and he hopes to do so for a long time.

“We take it pretty serious as keeping these roads open, keeping the general public safe,” said Lawrence. “It’s part of our job, and we enjoy it.”

Snowplow drivers want to remind the public to not pass them or cut them off in the open road because it can put you in danger. Springfield Public Works officials encourage you to stay safe and watch if the roads freeze overnight.

To track road conditions through our winter weather resources, CLICK HERE.

Watch KY3 News at 6, 9 and 10 for our ride-along with Mark Lawrence.

