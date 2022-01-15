Advertisement

Masking requirement returns next week for SPS staff and visitors, but not students

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools, the largest school district in Missouri, will return to a masking requirement for staff and visitors next week, but not for students.

SPS spokesperson Stephen Hall confirmed the district’s changes in masking Friday, which will take effect when schools return on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Staff members in the district received an email Friday on the change and the district is working on a letter to send to parents regarding the change.

District leaders dropped a district-wide mask mandate in late-December after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued a cease and desist letter over masking in the district.

At the end of the day Wednesday, SPS reported at least 530 cases from the first three days of this week. The new number of cases in SPS almost doubles its record case amount throughout the entire pandemic.

KY3 is awaiting more details. We will update as more information becomes available.

