Advertisement

Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash

The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was...
The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot and a passenger are presumed dead after the crash of a helicopter in a south Louisiana marsh.

Authorities in coastal Lafourche Parish say they got a call from a person who saw the helicopter going down Friday morning. The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.

No bodies were immediately recovered as of Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said a privately held helicopter operator, Rotocraft Leasing Co., had alerted the agency that the aircraft was overdue with two people aboard.

The company had no immediate statement on the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter weather advisory is in effect for our Missouri counties, and a winter storm watch for...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain will change to snow Saturday
The incident happened near National and Chestnut in Springfield. (Courtesy Ozarks Traffic)
Auto body shop employees make citizen’s arrest of man in stolen car at busy Springfield intersection
Winter Weather/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch & Winter Weather Advisory issued for nearly all of the Ozarks
This undated photo provided by Tulsa County Sheriff's Office shows Linda Been. State and...
29 charged in 6-state shoplifting ring that hit pharmacies in Missouri, Arkansas
Shannon County, Mo. sheriff reveals new information about a body found in a ditch

Latest News

SLIDESHOW: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snow for Saturday
SLIDESHOW: KY3's Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snow for Saturday
Gerald Keith Hoffman/Sheila Phillips: Stone County Sheriff's Office
Stone County, Mo. authorities arrest 2 in connection to a body found in Dade County
Stone County, Mo. authorities arrest 2 in connection to a body found in Dade County