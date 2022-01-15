Police: 1 dead after shooting on Amtrak train in Lee’s Summit, Mo.

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities say one person is dead following a shooting on an Amtrak train that was stopped at a Missouri station.

Police in Independence, Missouri, were called around 9:15 p.m. Friday to the Amtrak station where they found a person who had been shot while the train had been stopped earlier at the Lee’s Summit station.

Police Sgt. Chris Depue says police are looking for the suspected shooter who is believed to have fled in Lee’s Summit.

The Kansas City Star reports the train traveled north to Independence where life-saving efforts were attempted before the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name is being withheld until the family is notified.

