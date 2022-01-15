Police investigate armed robbery near Springfield motel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating an armed robbery outside of a Springfield motel Saturday afternoon.

Police say it happened around 2 p.m. near the Dogwood Park Inn on North Glenstone Avenue.

Investigators say a woman and a man agreed to meet at the motel after meeting online. Police say the man pulled out a gun, then stole items from the woman’s purse. No injuries were reported during the crime.

The suspect is still at large and is believed to be wearing black clothing. If you have any information on what happened or the suspect’s whereabouts, contact Springfield police at 417-864-1810.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

