Police investigate motorcycle crash in Springfield near Campbell and Sunset intersection
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a motorcycle crash Friday evening in south Springfield.
The crash happened near the Campbell Avenue and Sunset Street shortly after 8 p.m.
Police say a motorcyclist was heading northbound on Campbell when it clipped the back of a car turning eastbound onto Sunset from the southbound lane of Campbell.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. He was sent to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.
