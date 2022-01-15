Police investigate motorcycle crash in Springfield near Campbell and Sunset intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a motorcycle crash Friday evening in south Springfield.

The crash happened near the Campbell Avenue and Sunset Street shortly after 8 p.m.

Police say a motorcyclist was heading northbound on Campbell when it clipped the back of a car turning eastbound onto Sunset from the southbound lane of Campbell.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. He was sent to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.