Advertisement

Police investigate motorcycle crash in Springfield near Campbell and Sunset intersection

Springfield police are investigating a crash Friday evening near the Campbell Avenue and Sunset...
Springfield police are investigating a crash Friday evening near the Campbell Avenue and Sunset Street intersection.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a motorcycle crash Friday evening in south Springfield.

The crash happened near the Campbell Avenue and Sunset Street shortly after 8 p.m.

Police say a motorcyclist was heading northbound on Campbell when it clipped the back of a car turning eastbound onto Sunset from the southbound lane of Campbell.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. He was sent to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter weather advisory is in effect for our Missouri counties, and a winter storm watch for...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain will change to snow Saturday
The incident happened near National and Chestnut in Springfield. (Courtesy Ozarks Traffic)
Auto body shop employees make citizen’s arrest of man in stolen car at busy Springfield intersection
Winter Weather/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch & Winter Weather Advisory issued for nearly all of the Ozarks
This undated photo provided by Tulsa County Sheriff's Office shows Linda Been. State and...
29 charged in 6-state shoplifting ring that hit pharmacies in Missouri, Arkansas
Shannon County, Mo. sheriff reveals new information about a body found in a ditch

Latest News

Masking requirement returns next week for SPS staff and visitors, but not students
Worsening conditions at the old federal building in downtown Harrison has the county looking to...
Old Federal Building in Harrison, Ark. closed due to possible gas leak; two employees hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning
Old Federal Building in Harrison, Ark. closed due to possible gas leak
Plaza Tower gets new LED sign
Plaza Towers in Springfield unveils new LED sign