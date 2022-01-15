Seymour, Mo. police looking for missing man

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - The Seymour Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing man.

Bradley “Brad” Sanders was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 leaving his home in Seymour, Missouri.

Police say the vehicle he left in was found in the unincorporated community of Cedar Gap in Wright County.

Police have not released any other information regarding his disappearance. If you have any information, contact the Seymour Police Department at 417-935-4200.

