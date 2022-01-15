Advertisement

Seymour, Mo. police looking for missing man

The Seymour Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating Bradley Sanders, who was last seen Jan. 12.(Seymour Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - The Seymour Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing man.

Bradley “Brad” Sanders was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 leaving his home in Seymour, Missouri.

Police say the vehicle he left in was found in the unincorporated community of Cedar Gap in Wright County.

Police have not released any other information regarding his disappearance. If you have any information, contact the Seymour Police Department at 417-935-4200.

