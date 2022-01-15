Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Injuries reported, traffic signals out after crash at Chestnut and Grant

(Live 5/File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At least one person is hurt after a crash Saturday afternoon in Springfield.

Traffic signals are currently not working at the intersection of Chestnut Expressway and Grant Avenue due to the crash.

Crews estimate it could take up to 2.5 hours to clear the crash and make sure the traffic signals are working properly.

For now, drivers are asked to treat the intersection as a four-way stop and use alternate routes if possible.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

