TRAFFIC ALERT: US Route 65 in Searcy County, Ark. reopens after brief closure, vehicles stalled in snow

Crews have closed U.S. Route 65 in Searcy County, Arkansas until further notice after several...
Crews have closed U.S. Route 65 in Searcy County, Arkansas until further notice after several vehicles ended up stalled in snowy weather Saturday afternoon.(Laura Busbee)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Ark. (KY3) - Crews have reopened U.S. Route 65 in Searcy County, Arkansas after clearing the highway and helping out several vehicles stalled in snowy weather Saturday afternoon.

Northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 65, specifically those south of Marshall, Arkansas, at Backbone Mountain, were briefly closed to traffic. Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell says the remained closed for nearly an hour while the highway was cleared of snow and stalled vehicles.

Several vehicles, including some semi-trucks, were stalled on the highway as snow built up in the area. Forecasts are calling for up to six inches of snow Saturday in some northern Arkansas counties. The Arkansas State Police assisted the Searcy County Sheriff’s Office and the Searcy County Office of Emergency Management has been notified.

Cassell says that all road conditions in and around Searcy County are very dangerous at this time due to recent snow accumulation. He encourages all Searcy County residents and travelers to stay home and off the roads at this time.

“Thanks to all of these fine folks for their efforts in making Searcy County and safer place to be,” said Sheriff Cassell. “Due to the weather conditions, I encourage everyone to stay home and stay safe if possible.”

