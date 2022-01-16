Advertisement

Coleman, Diarra lead Texas A&M’s rally past Missouri

Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, chases down a loose ball in front of Texas A&M's Henry Coleman...
Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, chases down a loose ball in front of Texas A&M's Henry Coleman III, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won 67-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Henry Coleman III scored 18 points, Hassan Diarra made two free throws with three seconds left and Texas A&M rallied to beat Missouri 67-64 on Saturday.

Texas A&M missed its first 13 shots, trailed for the first 35 minutes and never led by more than two until the final minute.

The Aggies’ Andre Gordon made two free throws for a 65-61 lead with 31 seconds remaining. The four-point cushion proved beneficial after teammate Marcus Williams missed two free throws with 10 seconds left. Missouri’s Jarron Coleman hit a 3-pointer to draw the Tigers within 65-64 but there were only three seconds left when they sent Diarra to the line. He made both and, after a timeout, Missouri was unable to get a good look at a tying shot.

Trailing 56-49 with 7:49 left, Texas A&M forced three turnovers in the midst of 6-for-8 shooting and took the lead for the first time at 57-56 on a layup by Williams with 4:47.

The teams traded baskets — and the lead — four times in the next 2 1/2 minutes.

Tyrece Radford scored 13 points and Williams added 10 for the Aggies (15-2, 4-0 SEC).

Jarron Coleman led Missouri (7-9, 1-3) with 14 points. DaJuan Gordon and Javon Pickett scored 11 points each. Kobe Brown, the reigning SEC Player of the Week, had seven points and nine rebounds. He was saddled with four fouls and was limited to 24 minutes on the court.

The Aggies trailed 12-0 before Williams hit a layup with 11:07 left in the first half. Radford’s 3-pointer with five minutes left drew Texas A&M within 22-17 but the Tigers closed the half with a 12-7 run for a 34-24 lead.

Missouri, which beat then-No. 15 Alabama 92-86 at home then lost 87-43 at Arkansas in its last two games, saw its home winning streak end at five games.

Texas A&M has won eight in a row. The Aggies last won seven straight at the beginning of the 2017-18 season.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amounts have been increased for northern Arkansas and decreased for parts of central Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow ending later this evening
A former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle has been found dead in a Kansas federal prison.
Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle found dead in a Kansas federal prison
Winter Weather/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory issued for nearly all of the Ozarks
Gerald Keith Hoffman/Sheila Phillips: Stone County Sheriff's Office
Stone County, Mo. authorities arrest 2 in connection to a body found in Dade County
Robert Gentry
VIEWER PICTURES: See snapshots of Saturday’s snow in the Ozarks

Latest News

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hands a spectator a towel as he walks off...
Steelers visit Chiefs with nothing-to-lose playoff attitude
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire celebrates after scoring during the first...
Chiefs missing Edwards-Helaire for game vs Steelers
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after a 9-yard touchdown during the...
Chiefs have Kelce, Hill vs Steelers this time around
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman talks with Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (11) during a time out...
Arkansas coach Musselman to miss games after surgery