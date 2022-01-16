Dozens gather to celebrate the life of missing Branson man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens of people gather to remember a Branson amateur mixed martial arts fighter.

David Koening was last seen nearly 2 years ago.

His remains were found a few weeks ago in the woods just off Fall Creek Road.

For family and friends Saturday wasn’t a funeral but a celebration of his life.

“It’s a happy occasion,” said his mother, Tracy Koenig.

Koenig was last seen at the Peach Tree Inn in Branson February 8, 2020.

For months efforts to find him covered most of Taney County.

“The support has been amazing. Our community here has blown me away. I’ll never forget it,” said Tracy Koenig.

Support from people like Carol Schafer.

“I wouldn’t have missed it,” she said.

She, like many others, followed Koenig’s story on social media.

Schafer mad the 5 hour drive last November to join in the search for any clues that could bring his family answers on his whereabouts.

“Tracy has a way of drawing people in to her posts and her story,” she said.

An outpouring of support for the Koenig family came from people around the world. His story made national headlines.

Schafer says making the trip to Branson to honor the man she never met is personal.

“I just think I needed the closure as well as the family even though I never met Tracy until today,” she said.

Many people shared their favorite memories or stories about their time with Koenig.

Through the tears and laughter they gave his family their continued support.

“I have met so many new amazing friends that are just angels. Now my son is an angel and he’s finally at peace,” said Tracy Koenig.

Investigators have not yet determined the exact cause of Koenig’s death.

Toxicology reports are pending.

