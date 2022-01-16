Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing drizzle possible overnight, chilly temps Sunday

Watch for slick roads to develop
By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Late Evening Update: The winter weather advisory has been extended until Midnight for our Missouri Counties due to freezing drizzle that has developed behind the snow band.

Good Saturday Evening. The heaviest snow that fell across parts of the Ozarks in Missouri have moved south into Northern Arkansas where a winter storms warning is in effect. Across Missouri we will see a few flurries during the early evening hours but the accumulating snow will begin to taper off. A winter weather advisory is in effect through Midnight for much of southwest and south central Missouri.

Winter weather advisories
Winter weather advisories(KY3)

By the late evening hours we will see the majority of accumulating snow across northern Arkansas. Temperatures will be close to freezing allowing for accumulations to occur on area roadways, especially bridges and overpasses.

Hour by Hour
Hour by Hour(KY3)

In the heavier bands of snow this evening there still may be a few areas that receive an additional one to two inches of snow, mainly across northern Arkansas.

Possible additional snowfall
Possible additional snowfall(KY3)

After dark, temperatures will begin to cool and the wind will be picking up as well. Gusts over 30 mph are likely and this will bring road temperatures down quickly. So, some freezing of roads is likely tonight, and they may be slick early Sunday.

Sunday we will finally see some sunshine break out but temperatures will remain chilly. Highs will range from the middle to upper 30s across Missouri to the upper 30s and lower 40s in Arkansas. Temperatures will rebound early next week before another cold front moves through the area by the end of the work week. Lows will be dropping back down into the teens by the end of the week.

