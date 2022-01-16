Advertisement

Missouri state education board keeps 36-hour virtual learning rule

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORMANDY, Mo. (AP) - Some Missouri schools facing staffing and student absences because of COVID-19 are facing difficult decisions because state law limits virtual instruction to 36 hours per school year.

The state loosened the 36-hour rule during the last school year but it is in force again this school year.

School districts that close because of high absences and also hit the 36-hour virtual learning limit might have to extend the school year to meet a state requirement to provide 1,044 hours of instruction each year.

The State Board of Education heard a presentation Tuesday about the problem but decided to keep the 36-hour limit on virtual learning.

