Missouri Veterans Commission warns of phone scam involving impersonator

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Veterans Commission says a person is impersonating an officer and calling veterans who left a message with the MVC headquarters.

For that reason, MVC has temporarily turned off the voicemail service.

MVC has shut off service for its 573-751-3779 number, but no other other numbers connected to their offices have been affected.

If you receive this call, do not give out any personal information. You can notify the MVC by emailing them at movets@mvc.dps.mo.gov.

