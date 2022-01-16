MLK March, Multicultural Festival planned in Springfield for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield community will hold two major events Monday to celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and his legacy.

The Springfield Chapter of the NAACP has organized a MLK March through Downtown Springfield from 9 a.m. to noon Monday morning. After that, the Springfield Multicultural Festival returns with a virtual performance that starts at 12:30 p.m.

Dozens of people, possibly hundreds, are expected to gather for Monday’s MLK March. Participants will meet at the Mediacom Ice Park and march to Park Central Square for an outdoor program.

Organizers are also collecting socks, gloves and coats for unsheltered people in the community. The march went virtual last year due to COVID-19 precautions.

The Springfield Multicultural Festival will be held virtually for a second straight year. Organizers say this decision comes in consideration of public safety due to COVID-19 trends.

The event is celebrating its 25th anniversary with virtual music and dance performances that represent cultures from all around the world. Viewers can celebrate the event virtually Monday. A live stream will be free and available to everyone with access to a computer or phone.

“For our visitors and performers — our hope is that you will come away with a broadened understanding of the diverse resources and opportunities that are available in Springfield and the Southwest Missouri area,” says the Multicultural Festival on its website.

