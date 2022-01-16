Advertisement

Mosley tops 30 again to send Missouri St. past Valparaiso

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 32 points on 13-for-21 shooting and Missouri State beat Valparaiso 74-57 on Saturday for their second straight win.

The Bears (13-6, 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference) have won five of their last six games and Mosley has topped 30 points in three straight.

Valparaiso (8-20, 1-5) has dropped four straight following a three-game win streak. The Bears used an 11-5 run to start the second half and Missouri State led by double digits the rest of the way.

Ben Krikke led the Beacons with 14 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP— https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle has been found dead in a Kansas federal prison.
Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle found dead in a Kansas federal prison
Warmer weather ahead for the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Becoming partly cloudy, warmer by Tuesday
Robert Gentry
VIEWER PICTURES: See snapshots of Saturday’s snow in the Ozarks
CoxHealth seeks help from college, high school students amid COVID-19 surge
Police investigate armed robbery near Springfield motel

Latest News

Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, chases down a loose ball in front of Texas A&M's Henry Coleman...
Coleman, Diarra lead Texas A&M’s rally past Missouri
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hands a spectator a towel as he walks off...
Steelers visit Chiefs with nothing-to-lose playoff attitude
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire celebrates after scoring during the first...
Chiefs missing Edwards-Helaire for game vs Steelers
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after a 9-yard touchdown during the...
Chiefs have Kelce, Hill vs Steelers this time around