Murder investigation underway in Shannon County, relative charged in man’s death

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A murder investigation is underway in Shannon County after authorities found a man deceased in a yard Thursday evening. A relative to the victim faces criminal charges in the investigation.

Deputies found the body of David Alley, a 48-year-old Eminence resident, after a community tip Thursday. While investigating, deputies determined Everett Stubbert, 33, as a person of interest.

The Shannon County Sheriff’s Office says Stubbert willingly turned himself in Friday and admitted to the murder.

Stubbert is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to the sheriff’s office. He is currently being held at the Shannon County Jail without bond.

Additional information in the investigation is limited. It’s unclear when or how Alley may have died. Authorities have not yet determined a motive in the death.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted the Shannon County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Earlier in the week, the Shannon County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a death investigation after a woman’s body found by MoDOT mowers in a ditch near Winona. Authorities have not confirmed any possible connection to this case.

