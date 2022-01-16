Advertisement

Semi rolls over on Highway 39 in Barry County, crews closing highway Saturday night to remove it

The Central Crossing Fire Protection District in Shell Knob reports that the semi rolled over...
The Central Crossing Fire Protection District in Shell Knob reports that the semi rolled over on Highway 39 just south of Kings Harbor Resort. No injuries have been reported.(Central Crossing Fire Protection District - Shell Knob)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are working to clear a highway in Barry County after a semi-truck rolled over Saturday afternoon in snowy weather.

The Central Crossing Fire Protection District in Shell Knob reports that the semi rolled over on Highway 39 just south of Kings Harbor Resort. No injuries have been reported yet in the rollover.

Officials have alternated traffic in both directions while crews work to remove the semi-truck. Equipment and manpower are being used to offload the trailer before it can be uprighted due to excessive damage.

Crews plan to close the highway later this evening to get the semi removed from the highway.

Drivers are being asked to consider alternate routes if possible.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amounts have been increased for northern Arkansas and decreased for parts of central Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow ending later this evening
A former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle has been found dead in a Kansas federal prison.
Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle found dead in a Kansas federal prison
Winter Weather/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory issued for nearly all of the Ozarks
Gerald Keith Hoffman/Sheila Phillips: Stone County Sheriff's Office
Stone County, Mo. authorities arrest 2 in connection to a body found in Dade County
Robert Gentry
VIEWER PICTURES: See snapshots of Saturday’s snow in the Ozarks

Latest News

David Koenig
Dozens gather to celebrate the life of missing Branson man
David Koenig memorial.
Memorial held for David Koenig in Branson
Springfield snowplows get ready for the snow
INSIDE LOOK: Springfield snowplow driver explains his passion, shows us what it’s like on the job
INSIDE LOOK: Springfield snowplow shows us what it’s like on the job