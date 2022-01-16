Semi rolls over on Highway 39 in Barry County, crews closing highway Saturday night to remove it

SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are working to clear a highway in Barry County after a semi-truck rolled over Saturday afternoon in snowy weather.

The Central Crossing Fire Protection District in Shell Knob reports that the semi rolled over on Highway 39 just south of Kings Harbor Resort. No injuries have been reported yet in the rollover.

Officials have alternated traffic in both directions while crews work to remove the semi-truck. Equipment and manpower are being used to offload the trailer before it can be uprighted due to excessive damage.

Crews plan to close the highway later this evening to get the semi removed from the highway.

Drivers are being asked to consider alternate routes if possible.

