Springfield Art Museum receives $25,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Endowment for the Arts has awarded $33 million in the form of grants, and the Springfield Art Museum is one of the organizations that received some funds.

The Springfield Art Museum received $25,000 to bring a new interactive exhibit that the community can enjoy. It is one of 19 Missouri Organizations to receive this grant. More than 1,400 organizations were nominated nationwide.

The new exhibit is called Yoko Ono Mend Piece.

“This is a different kind of exhibition for the art museum,” said Joshua Best with the Springfield Art Museum. “It’s a participatory, hands-on art-making experience. Instead of the art coming to us and we display it, our community will actually be making it in the galleries.”

The exhibit consists of breaking teacups and saucers and then guests coming together to turn those into new pieces of artwork. Once completed, then those projects are displayed in the galleries.

“It’s really about a focus on the art-making process as a way to not only create art, but also how to work through and how to heal, how to mend, and how to make things that are broken hole again,” Said Best. “We felt it was really important to bring that message to our community, particularly during this time as we struggled through that pandemic, really focusing on art as a way to process not only our feelings but a way to create as well.”

The City of Springfield Workforce Development also received $10,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts. It will go before city council on Feb. 7 for spending approval.

