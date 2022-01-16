Advertisement

Springfield police investigate man’s death in north Springfield

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a man’s death Sunday afternoon in north Springfield.

Police have taken one person of interest into custody for questioning. No names have been released in the investigation.

Officers initially responded to a disturbance call in the 2200 block of North Kansas Expressway around 1 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a medical emergency.

Police say the man suffering the medical emergency had been involved in an altercation with another person prior to being found by officers. However, investigators say the medical emergency wasn’t evident with any signs of an assault based on the preliminary investigation.

The man who suffered the medical emergency was rushed to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead. The exact cause of the man’s death has not yet been determined.

Police are questioning one person of interest, but have not announced any criminal charges yet. An investigation involving the SPD criminal investigations unit is ongoing.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

